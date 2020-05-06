Lumber, truck bids awarded by Fox Twp. supervisors

Photo by Amy Cherry - Fox Township Supervisors Matt Pontzer and Dave Mattiuz are shown following Wednesday’s month meeting. Not shown in photo was Supervisor Randy Gradizzi. All public meeting attendees, including the supervisors, are required to wear to wear a mask inside the municipal building. Attendees also observed social distancing guidelines with seating arrangements.
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA

FOX TWP. - The Fox Township Supervisors made quick work of their agenda as part of their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday evening including reviewing bids for a timber sale and the sale of a township truck.
The supervisors awarded a bid for a timber sale on Toby Water property to Emporium Hardwood for $68,568, which was the highest submitted bid. The bid is more than the township’s targeted sale of $50,000.
The township skipped a year in advertising the sale due to timber prices being down. Prices have now somewhat rebounded. The trees are already marked in the area of the sale.

