Lumber, truck bids awarded by Fox Twp. supervisors

FOX TWP. - The Fox Township Supervisors made quick work of their agenda as part of their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday evening including reviewing bids for a timber sale and the sale of a township truck.

All public meeting attendees, including the supervisors, are required to wear to wear a mask inside the municipal building. Attendees also observed social distancing guidelines with seating arrangements.

The supervisors awarded a bid for a timber sale on Toby Water property to Emporium Hardwood for $68,568, which was the highest submitted bid. The bid is more than the township’s targeted sale of $50,000.

The township skipped a year in advertising the sale due to timber prices being down. Prices have now somewhat rebounded. The trees are already marked in the area of the sale.