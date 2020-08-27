Luminary service to remember those lost to overdose

Two local groups are joining forces to help raise awareness of overdose and drug-related death.

On August 31 Messengers Supporting Recovery and Mecca-Mann Mission, Inc. will be hosting a luminary service on the Elk County Courthouse lawn in downtown Ridgway in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.

The event is set to being between 4:30-5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

“The luminary service is for our loved ones who have lost their battle with addiction and honor those who are in recovery,” said Patty Greene, event organizer and founder of Messengers Supporting Recovery.

Those who have lost a family member or friend to overdoes is encouraged to share their story on that day. Anyone interested in honoring that person may send their name, information and photo, along with any message of love, hope, and inspiration they wish to share to pcgreene@windstream.net or via text at 814-512-1484. She added those who want to send a message without a name are also welcome to do so.

Greene lost her son Danny to an overdose six years ago at the age of 35.