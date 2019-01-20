Lunar eclipse was visible locally

<p>E-Editions and other select content is available to E-Edition (Online) subscribers only. If you are a current online subscriber, please <a href="http://user/login">login to gain access</a>. If you are not yet an online subscriber, please continue to our <a href="/subscriptions">subscription page</a> for more information. Thank you.</p>
A partly cloudy sky and bitterly cold temperatures greeted area residents who ventured outdoors late Sunday night and early Monday morning to view the only total lunar eclipse scheduled to take place this year.