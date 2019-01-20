Lunar eclipse was visible locally

<p>E-Editions and other select content is available to E-Edition (Online) subscribers only. If you are a current online subscriber, please <a href="http://user/login">login to gain access</a>. If you are not yet an online subscriber, please continue to our <a href="/subscriptions">subscription page</a> for more information. Thank you.</p>

Photo by Becky Polaski – Shown is a view of the lunar eclipse that occurred late Sunday night into early Monday morning. The moon took on a reddish appearance during totality.
Photo collage by Larry Simon – Three phases of the Sunday night’s lunar eclipse: #1 – taken at 11:26 p.m., 15 minutes before totality; #2 – taken at 11:48 p.m., 7 minutes into totality; and #3 – taken at 12:12 a.m., maximum coverage of total eclipse.

A partly cloudy sky and bitterly cold temperatures greeted area residents who ventured outdoors late Sunday night and early Monday morning to view the only total lunar eclipse scheduled to take place this year.

Local Social Media Posts