Major softball stars rally to win District 10 championship

Photo by Jim Mulcahy The St. Marys Little League Softball Major League all-stars won the District 10 championship Friday night at Benzinger Park by defeating DuBois 7-5 in seven innings. Members of the team are Lindsey Reiter, Olivia Eckels, Kara Hanslovan, Kendall Young, Caitlyn Vollmer, Katherine Kirst, Jianna Gerg, Anna Mattivi, Emma Sorg, Gabby Weisner, Sydney Alexander, Izzy Catalone and Emily Mourer. Members of the coaching staff are Jim Hanslovan, Bob Young, Matt Eckels and Eric Catalone.s
Staff Writer
Tuesday, July 4, 2017
ST. MARYS, PA

Category: