Make-A-Wish campaign coming to St. Marys Friday

Make-A-Wish of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia will be bringing its annual Light Up A Child’s Life campaign to St. Marys on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Farmers National Bank, 10 North Michael Street, and the event will be broadcast live on area radio station The River 98.9.

According to Lindsey Herzing, regional manager, this is the 22nd year for the campaign. Herzing indicated that over $399,000 has been raised during that time to benefit Make-A-Wish.

“One of the largest fundraisers in the area covers Elk, McKean and Cameron Counties. It is the annual Dream Makers for Make-A-Wish motorcycle ride. It raises more than $10,000 each year and is conducted annually in July. They will bring their money to the campaign this Friday,” Herzing said.

