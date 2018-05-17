Man linked with Kane drug death is sentenced

SMETHPORT – A man linked with the 2016 drug-related death of a Kane woman has been sentenced to state prison.

Edward Samuel Valeri, 42, of Bristol in Bucks County near Philadelphia, will serve between 6 1/2 years and 13 years in state prison.

The sentence was handed down Thursday by McKean County President Judge John Pavlock.

Valeri pleaded guilty in April to a felony charge of delivering drugs that resulted in the 2016 death of Suzie Christina Witherell of 47 Pond St., East Kane.

According to a court document, Valeri “did sell morphine” to Witherell which “resulted in her death.”

“I feel bad for what happened,” Valeri told the judge before the sentencing at the courthouse in Smethport. He said he was friends with the victim and thought “I was helping her out.”

County Public Defender Phil Clabaugh, who represented Valeri, told the judge that his client “knows what happened” and “wishes he could take it back.”

Witherell, 43, was found dead in her bed at her residence on Feb. 29, 2016.