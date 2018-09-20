Manager provides update on city happenings

City Manager Tim Pearson provided an update on various city activities during a recent St. Marys City Council meeting.

Four sanitary sewer backups were reported across the city as a result of the Aug. 21 significant flooding event.

The city has made contact with all four property owners and are currently working through solutions to prevent this from occurring again.

“When it comes to the sanitary sewer backups, this involves the city directly because that is our system,” Pearson said.

The four claims are turned over the the city’s insurance company in an effort to assist residents with funding to cover damage to their property.

Pearson said following the flooding event, 49 tickets were opened from throughout the city, 21 of which have been closed with 28 remaining active. Items reported range from ditch cleaning, cleaning of storm drains, and general water issues. These items does not include the 16 tickets which were open prior to the storm.

“Right now we are really in catch up mode trying to manage clean-up prep for the following storms,” Pearson said.

According to Pearson, issues caused by the flooding have impacted the city’s tar and chip schedule as this is the season they typically begin work on local roads.

Currently, teams are assessing and prioritizing which roads will have worked completed on them.

“The reality is we will probably not be able to tar and chip every road we would normally do in the season,” Pearson said. “It will become a big prioritization issue.”

He added the city is looking at two months of work just in cleaning up after the flood.

The city is reaching out to as many private contractors as possible, however this brings about a debate between funding and the company’s availability.

On Sept. 10 representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers visited the city. Pearson said because the city received a decent rain storm at the time, this allowed Corps representatives to view some of the city’s water issues in real time.

The group witnessed some of the choke points in the city and what the issues were at those locations. They also toured the Stackpole complex, Fourth Street, the Hemlock/Teaberry road area where the bridges are located, S. Michael Street, and Robin Road.

