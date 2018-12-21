Manhunt in St. Marys

The City of St. Marys Police Department is seeking Wayne S. Sailar, age 44, following a motor vehicle pursuit which occurred Thursday, Dec. 20 at 1:50 p.m.

According to information obtained from the St. Marys Police Department, following the pursuit, Sailar was chased into the woods near Siecker Road in St. Marys on foot, but evaded police.

St. Marys Police Officer Kronenwetter reports that as they were regrouping and interviewing the female passenger in the vehicle, who has been apprehended and remanded to county jail, officers received a report that Sailar was spotted "in Johnsonburg near the Kwik Fill after buying a Mt. Dew." Kronenwetter said officers from St. Marys, Johnsonburg, PSP Ridgway, as well as K-9 Nando, were again deployed but were unable to locate Sailar.

The manhunt continues as of press time Thursday evening. Anyone observing Sailar is urged to contact the City of St. Marys Police Department at 814-781-1315 or Elk County Control at 814-772-0000.