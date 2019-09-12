Manhunt suspect apprehended by state police
Thursday, September 12, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
A nearly 24-hour manhunt in Jefferson County ended Thursday afternoon as the Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police captured Ryan Dennis Snyder, 39, of Mayport.
The search prompted local schools to cancel after school and evening activities.
According to police Snyder was reported fleeing from a domestic incident on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 11 in which Snyder fired a gun into an occupied structure.
