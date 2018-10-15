Mansions of Mayhem tour hosts sold out crowd Saturday

There was a bit of a chill in the air Saturday night as the 6 p.m. tour group gathered at the Visitors Center in Ridgway for the Mansions and Mayhem tour. Groups had been departing the Center since 4 p.m. for this sold-out event. Michelle Bogacki, board member of the Ridgway Heritage Council as well as secretary/treasurer of Ridgway Township, explained that this year’s event has a Halloween twist. During the walking guided tour, six historic properties were visited, and others along the way were discussed. In addition to four of Ridgway’s historic homes, participants learned about the history of Dr. Udarbe’s Central School and the Masonic Temple.

“We have found that a lot of people who attend these tours really enjoy the Hyde-Murphy woodworking and the architectural Victorian design to all the styles in our neighborhood,” Bogacki said.

The David Robinson Home was the first on the tour; built in 1891, the home is four stories and occupies 7,600 square feet with 17 rooms and nine fireplaces all framed with tiles from American Encaustic Tile Company of Zanesville, Ohio. The home is an example of the Hyde-Murphy Company and their craftsmanship in architectural millwork. The formal parlor and guest reception area is all cherry wood, as are the pocket doors. The ceiling in the formal parlor was all Hyde-Murphy woodwork; all of the tiles on the roof were handmade by Amish craftsmen.