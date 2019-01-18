Many turn up for first day of Mountain Fest

A great crowd turned out Friday for the Mountain Fest in Ridgway at the old Motion Control Building. T.O. Fitch, one of the primary organizers brought his vision to life in the vacant structure few others could see any use for. The large interior space was transformed by volunteers into a huge hall for vendors, bands, and even an archery range.

The festival will continue on through Sunday, no matter what the weather turns out to be, said the organizers. Food, drinks, handmade items crafts, and even a stand selling legal hemp-derived creams and supplements await festival attendees inside the structure, while outside chainsaw carvers and a huge BBQ trailer stand beside the bonfire, giving some warmth to this new winter festival.

