Martin bound over for court in criminal homicide case

JOHNSONBURG – Brian Allen Martin, 35, had charges bound over to the Elk County Court of Common Pleas by Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin, no relation, on Wednesday at a preliminary hearing in Johnsonburg. Martin was charged through the office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General with criminal homicide in the death of David Corey, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person.

Alicia S. Werner, a deputy attorney general at the Office of the Attorney General in Pittsburgh, will be prosecuting Martin on behalf of the commonwealth. Attorney Joseph Drew Ryan of Reynoldsville has been retained to act as defense council for Martin. Both were present in court on Wednesday for the preliminary arraignment.

Three witnesses were called by Werner to justify the charges against Martin.