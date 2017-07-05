McGrath, Wilson to represent Team USA in Australia

Two local athletes are celebrating Independence Day in Australia as they prepare for the 29th Annual Down Under Sports Track and Field Meet.

Devin McGrath, 16, a St. Marys Area High School junior, will compete in javelin and shot put while McKayla Wilson, 17, an Elk County Catholic High School senior, is competing in an array of running events including the steeplechase, 100 and 400 meter dashes, 4x1 relay, 4x4 relay, and 100- and 300-meter hurdles.

The pair are among 300 American high school athletes representing the 2017 USA Track and Field Team.

Their journey began in Pittsburgh on July 3 where they boarded a plane for Australia. They will return July 14. The 12-day trip concludes in Waikiki, Hawaii where members of Team USA will spend three days exploring the island.

Upon their arrival in Australia, athletes ages 14-19 will begin training for the three-day meet taking place on the Griffith University campus in Queensland on Australia's Gold Coast located in the eastern portion of the country.