McMahon announces candidacy for president judge of 59th District

The following is a press release from the office of District Attorney Shawn T. McMahon:

Shawn T. McMahon has announced his candidacy for the Office of President Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of the 59th Judicial District of Pennsylvania, Elk and Cameron Counties, which is presently vacant due to Richard A. Masson, past President Judge, transitioning to Senior Judge status effective Jan. 1, 2019. McMahon currently serves as Elk County District Attorney.

McMahon, 44, was born and raised in Ridgway, the son of Dennis and the late Patricia McMahon (Flannigan), grandson of the late Thomas and Mary Margaret McMahon (Fannin) and Edward and Elizabeth Flannigan (Condon). He is a 1993 graduate of Ridgway Area High School, a 1997 graduate of Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude, and a 2004 graduate of Ohio Northern University Claude W. Pettit College of Law, Juris Doctrate.

In July 2004 McMahon successfully passed the Pennsylvania Bar Exam and subsequently was admitted in October 2004 to practice law in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. McMahon previously served as law clerk, summer of 2003 and full-time 2004-2005, for the Honorable Richard A. Masson, Senior Judge and past President Judge 59th Judicial District of Pennsylvania as well as serving as summer law clerk for the late Honorable Vernon D. Roof, past President Judge 59th Judicial District of Pennsylvania, at the time of Judge Roof’s passing in June 2002. In 2005 McMahon began practicing law as an Associate Attorney with Coppolo & Coppolo, St. Marys, and in 2007 he established his own law practice in Ridgway engaging in a diverse general practice of law including such areas as child custody, divorces, real estate, business formations and transactions, estate planning, estate administration, civil litigation and criminal law. While maintaining a private law practice McMahon also served as a part-time public defender from 2007 to 2013 in the Office of the Clearfield County Public Defender. In 2013 McMahon was first elected Elk County District Attorney having defeated incumbent Bradley J. Kraus in the May 2013 primary election. In 2017 McMahon ran unopposed for re-election as Elk County District Attorney for a four-year term beginning January 1, 2018.

As Elk County District Attorney, McMahon ceases the opportunity each day to aggressively engage in what he believes to be the honor and privilege of public service. McMahon believes that his service as Elk County District Attorney has demonstrated to the public with confidence his sincerity to serve, his consistent reputable temperament under all circumstances, his sound exercise of judgment and discretion, his ability to effectively and efficiently administer an elected office with a sizable and diverse case load, his ability to provide leadership inside and outside of the courtroom and most importantly his relentless work ethic.

Ultimately, McMahon believes that his life experiences, education, and legal work experiences, namely serving as a law clerk, engaging in a diverse general law practice, serving as a public defender and as district attorney, which has provided him with extensive courtroom and appellate experience, uniquely qualifies him as a judicial candidate and provides a breadth and depth of experience and knowledge that will allow him to effectively, efficiently, fairly and impartially serve as President Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of the 59th Judicial District of Pennsylvania, Elk and Cameron Counties.

McMahon resides in Ridgway with his wife, Kathy, who is from Emporium, and daughter, Karissa. In addition to his wife, McMahon has a significant historical family connection to Cameron County as his great-great grandparents, John and Margaret McMahon, immigrated from County Clare, Ireland to Driftwood, Cameron County both of whom are buried in St. James Catholic Cemetery in Driftwood with other McMahon family members including McMahon’s great grandfather John W. McMahon who was an engineer for the Pennsylvania Railroad.

McMahon, a registered Democrat, shall seek both the Republican and Democratic nominations for the Office of President Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of the 59th Judicial District of Pennsylvania, Elk and Cameron Counties on the Tuesday, May 21, 2019 primary election ballot. McMahon looks forward to earning your confidence, trust and vote to serve you as President Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of the 59th Judicial District of Pennsylvania, Elk and Cameron Counties.