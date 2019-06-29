McMahon appointed President Judge of Elk County

RIDGWAY – Shawn T. McMahon was confirmed by the Pennsylvania State Senate to take the bench as the President Judge of the Court of Common Pleas for Elk and Cameron Counties on June 27.

McMahon, 44, who ran on both Republican and Democrat tickets in the Primary Election in May, won both nominations and will face no party-backed opposition in the fall. He has served as the Elk County District Attorney since 2013.

When President Judge Richard Masson was elevated to the Senior Judge Position in January, McMahon sought election for the vacant position of President Judge, defeating former District Attorney Bradley Kraus during the Primary Election in May.