McMahon sworn in as President Judge of Elk County
Friday, October 11, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
EMPORIUM - The main courtroom of the Cameron County Courthouse was crowded on Friday morning for the oath of office ceremony for the elevation of Shawn T. McMahon to President Judge of Elk and Cameron Counties.
Commissioners from both counties, along with courthouse staff, local police and sheriffs along with Pennsylvania State Police and prison officials as well as numerous other elected officials all came to witness the ceremony.
