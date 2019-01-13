Medix Hotel’s Polar Plunge draws large crowd

Changes to this year’s Polar Bear Plunge hosted by the Medix Hotel seemingly had little negative impact on the event turnout despite initial pushback to a small fee for event attendees.

Vehicles lined both state Route 555 and the Quehanna Highway in the area of the Medix Hotel on Saturday afternoon as a large crowd flocked to the area to witness the 13th annual event.

A throng of spectators gathered along the bridge over the Bennett Branch of Sinnemahoning Creek and vehicles lined both sides of the Quehanna Highway all the way from the Medix Hotel to the other side of the railroad tracks. The number of people and vehicles along the roadway in the area of the Medix Hotel and bridge made it a bit tough for motorists traveling in that area close to the time of the plunge. The roadway was reduced to one lane, with vehicles needing to take turns driving down the center of the roadway to get through the congested area.

