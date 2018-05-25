Memorial Day parade lineup announced

The line up for the 136th annual Memorial Day ceremonies is as follows:

▪ St. Marys Police

▪ Sheriff' - Todd Caltagarone

▪ Servicemen's Burial Detail

▪ Burial Detail Trailer

▪ Humvi vehicles

▪ Randy Simbeck’s Jeep

▪ Military Vehicles

▪ Riderless Horse – Big Maple Farms Natural Therapies

▪ MIA Car

▪ Grand Marshal – Herb Straub

▪ Honorary Grand Marshal – Hon. Judge Richard Masson

▪ General Chairman and Co Chairman – Char Emmert and Vic Straub

▪ Officer of the Day – Susan Herzing

▪ Master of Ceremonies – Stephen Bagley

▪ Student speakers: Jarret Ingram (ECC) - Gettysburg Address; Michael Rusciolelli (SMA) Flanders Field

▪ Student singers: Anneliese Wolfanger (SMA); Emily Miller (ECC)

▪ SMAHS & ECCHS marching bands combined

▪ Community Nurses

▪ Frontier Girls

▪ Rotary float

▪ Antique fire truck

▪ Firemen marching unit

▪ Elkland Search and Rescue

▪ Bubbles the Clown

▪ Elk County Fair Queen and court

▪ Girl Scouts

▪ VVA

▪ DAR

▪ VFW

▪ American Legion - Commander Dick Parson

▪ Vans for Vets

▪ Civil Air Patrol

▪ Humane Society

▪ Clergy - Fr. Michael Gabler, O.S.B. and Rev. Timothy Hoover

▪ Clergy – Fr. Peter Augustine Pierjok, O.S.B.

▪ Boy/Cub Scouts

▪ City Officials: Mayor Lou Radkowski, City Manager Tim Pearson, City Council – Andrew Mohney and Margie Brown

▪ County Officials: Treasurer - Peggy Schneider, Commisioner – Matt Quesenberry

▪ Veterans Affairs Director - Leslie Neal

▪ Crystal Fire Department

▪ St. Marys Ambulance

Members of the Memorial Day committee are: Walter “Char” Emmert, Vic Straub, Aaron Straub, Sue Herzing, Stephen Bagley, Dan Herzing, and setup Ron Rimer and D. Woody Dornish.

The parade lineup will assemble on Center Street in front of the American Legion. All units will report to parade chairman Aaron Straub between 9-9:30 a.m. The starting time for the parade is 10 a.m. sharp. There is no rain date. Upon the decision of the Officer of the Day, Susan Herzing, all units will proceed on their own to the ECCHS auditorium located on Maurus Street.

From the American Legion, the parade will travel up Center Street, turn left on N. Michael Street, make a right turn onto Straub Avenue, turn left onto Wolfel Avenue, and stop at Memorial Park for the day's main ceremonies. After the ceremony, the parade will travel back down Wolfel Avenue, turn right onto Straub Avenue, make a left onto N. Michael Street, continue left onto Parade Street, turn right onto N. St. Marys Street and stop on the Diamond for the ending ceremonies and Benediction.

All parade participants are welcome to come to American Legion afterwards for lunch and ice cream.