Memorial Park to host World War II day in the park

On Sunday, July 1, Memorial Park will be hosting its first ever World War II day in the park.

At this event, there will be booths showcasing the weaponry, uniforms and machines used during World War II. In addition, there will be numerous guest speakers including retired SFC Steven Appleby, who is the museum curator for the Eldred World War II Museum.

There will also be re-enactors present who know the ins and outs of the U.S. military branches during World War II.

Anyone interested in participating or if there are any questions, contact the Memorial Park staff at memorialpark2@gmail.com or call the park office at 834-9418 by June 25.