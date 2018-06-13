Memorial Park staff have various activities in the works

Summer activities at Memorial Park are off to a good start and Jason Schreiber, park director, said that he and his staff have a number of events in the works to provide fun and entertainment for area residents of all ages throughout the summer months.

Schreiber noted that all of the park’s regular activities, including the basketball leagues, tennis and archery lessons and preschool, got underway earlier this week. Registration for the basketball leagues will continue through the end of the week, while individuals will still be able to sign up for archery and tennis lessons all summer long.

He indicated that participation in all of the weekly activities remains pretty steady compared with recent years.

In terms of individual events, the park staff will either be hosting, or at least involved with, a number of returning favorites. This includes Family Feud, which the Memorial Park staff teamed up with The River 98.9, Ridgway YMCA and Fox Township Community Park to bring to the community last year.

“People really enjoyed it,” Schreiber said. “Hopefully we can get even more teams and more involvement this year.”

Last year, more than 100 people participated in the competition.

According to Schreiber, park staff will begin polling area residents for responses to questions in the near future. Additional information on the competition itself is also expected to be released soon.

Several other popular events from past years are in the works, but details such as dates and times are still being determined. Those events include human foosball, BASEketball, an activity day at Pinecrest, their annual soccer tournament, a video game tournament, a dog walk at Kaulmont Park and various tennis tournaments.

The park’s popular Inner Park Day is scheduled for July 11, and Schreiber indicated that signups for that event will begin in the next week or two.

In terms of new events, Schreiber noted that a number of those are in the works as well.

One of the first on the schedule is a World War II Day being planned by new park staff member Alex Minnick, a recent graduate of St. Marys Area High School. That event is being held on Sunday, July 1 at Memorial Park.

Schreiber noted that Minnick also volunteers at the Eldred World War II Museum and is planning a fun and informative event.

“That’ll be something different and something that we haven’t done before,” Schreiber said.

The Elk County Walk Across Pa. is also underway and going well. According to Schreiber, roughly 150 people have signed up so far and anyone interested is able to sign up at any time.

Also in the works is a decathalon, which will feature teams of two people competing against each other in a 10-activity tournament. Each round of the tournament will feature a different activity, with some of those currently planned being Spikeball, KanJam, cornhole and ladderball.

Plans are also in the works to begin holding biweekly Spikeball tournaments prior to the Friday night Pizza Tournaments at Memorial Park, with the first one starting next week. Times and other info related to the Spikeball tournaments will be announced by park staff.

A sports trivia night is also in the works and details will be announced once park staff decide on a date and format for the event.

There will also be a mini-putt golf tournament called the Memorial Masters held in Playland later this summer.

Schreiber noted that glow-in-the-dark volleyball is also being discussed, as is flag football.

When it comes to being able to plan and successfully host such a wide variety of events throughout the summer months, Schreiber credited his staff for all of their efforts to make the summer months an enjoyable time for community members.

“We have a really great staff. They truly care about the activities,” Schreiber said. “They put in a lot of time planning things, and all the behind the scenes work people don’t understand. They think a lot of these events just happen. It all happens because of the staff up here that we have. I’ve said it for years. I don’t really do a whole lot to make the things work. It’s all because of what the workers are willing to do as far as planning.”

Additional information on upcoming activities at the park can be found on Memorial Park’s Facebook page, www.smrecreation.com or by calling the park office at 814-834-9418.