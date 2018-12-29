Mercer sentenced on theft, fraud, conspiracy charges
By:
Brian Stockman
Saturday, December 29, 2018
RIDGWAY, PA
The Honorable Richard A. Masson, President Judge, sentenced William Mercer to 90 days of incarceration in the Elk County Prison on Friday with work release privileges, three months of house arrest after release from prison, four years of County Intermediate Punishment, followed by six years of probation on charges of theft, fraud and conspiracy.
For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.
Category:
Local Social Media Posts