Merry Widows celebrates first anniversary

Local women who have lost a spouse are finding new friendships through the Merry Widows social group, which recently celebrated its first anniversary.

In September 2017 Mary Kay Frey formed the group, assisted by Rose Belsole.

“The Merry Widows was formed as a way for widows to develop a social network and friendships to support one another through this new phase of their lives,” Frey said.

The group began with only four members and has grown to 44 members, ranging in age from 57-90.

While most members are from Elk County, a spinoff group started in Bennetts Valley through the efforts of Eliane Johnson. They meet at the Wesleyan Church in Weedville.

In addition to enjoying each others company, the ladies share information about crafts, plays, and trips to seek interested group members to attend such events together.

“Many of the members have developed friendships because when you lose a spouse, you can lose some of those social contacts,” Frey said.

According to Frey, members help each other with various issues. She noted some who were house bound are more social than before. Many of them also meet and socialize between the Merry Widow’s meetings.

The groups meets monthly, typically at Hoss’s restaurant in St. Marys. They also regularly attend the St. Marys Senior Center Picnic.

Those interested in joining the group need only to show up the day of their meetings.

During their meetings there is often a guest speaker at the event. In the past, Elk County Sheriff Todd Caltagarone spoke about women using their intuition to avoid danger. The group also observed a presentation about the care of mature women’s skin.

Dr. Petrosky of Ridgway Physical Therapy is slated as the guest speaker for the group’s Oct. 8 meeting. He will be speaking on balance, falls and how to safely get up from the floor.

Frey said they are seeking someone to speak and demonstrate about scarf tying. Anyone interested in being a guest speaker or has ideas for speakers should contact Mary Kay Frey at 834-4859.

The group also created their own song.

“We are Merry Widows, we’re such a happy bunch, on the second Monday, we all go out to lunch. We usually meet at Hoss’s, you can come a little early, since we have no bosses, and stay as long as you like. Instead of staring out the window, come join the Merry Widows, see you next month, when we all go out to lunch.”

A large teddy bear acts as their mascot, donning a Merry Widows t-shirt.