Emporium State Police arrested three individuals Wednesday, March 7 for drug charges following a search at their residence. Darren David Donovan, 26; Trisha Dawn Wilkins, 33; and Gregory Guy Burdick, 32, all of whom reside at 60 Sycamore St. in Emporium, were arrested and charged with "illegal dumping of methamphetamine waste and other related offenses."