Meth use results in drug charge

An incident related to hallucinations following the alleged use of methamphetamine resulted in a St. Marys man facing a drug charge after police needed to be dispatched to his residence.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob of St. Marys on Thursday, Todd Donald Bogacki, 50, of 1031 Theresia St., Apt. B, in St. Marys is facing a misdemeanor charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident that occurred earlier this week at his residence.

At about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, patrolman Drew Lehman of the City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to an upstairs apartment located at 1031 Theresia St. following the report of a suicidal male with a gun.

When Lehman arrived on scene, he met with the complainant, identified in the affidavit as “JP,” who indicated that Bogacki was alone in his apartment but was “yelling that a police officer was on top of him, threatening to shoot him if he moves.” Bogacki was also reportedly yelling about his wife.

While still outside of the apartment, Lehman reportedly could hear Bogacki “yelling different things such as, ‘I can’t move!,’ ‘Get him off of me!,’ ‘He’s going to shoot me!,’ (and) ‘He’s going to kill me!’” Bogacki was also allegedly yelling in agony and saying that his legs were cramping and that he needed water.

After “JP” forced the door to Bogacki’s apartment open, Lehman entered and went upstairs, finding Bogacki laying on the floor on his back. At that time, “Bogacki was still yelling, crying, sweating and begging for water.”

“JP” reportedly provided Bogacki with a bottle of water, calming him down. Bogacki was then assisted onto the bed.

Suspecting Bogacki to be under the influence of a controlled substance, Lehman asked if he had been using any drugs. Bogacki reportedly admitted using methamphetamine.

Lehman asked how Bogacki used the meth and he responded that it was with a needle. Lehman then inquired if Bogacki had any needles on him or if they were anywhere in the apartment where anyone else would be in danger from them. Bogacki responded that the needles were in his blue bag on the other side of the bed and gave Lehman permission to grab them. When Lehman looked in the bag, he located a white cardboard box with three syringes with needles inside of it.

Bogacki was charged with one misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing for Bogacki is scheduled for Tuesday, July 31 at 9 a.m. at the office of Jacob in St. Marys.