Micah Johnson visits Rotary

This week the St. Marys Rotary Club welcomed Micah Johnson who is a native of St. Marys and began his career at WLEM / The River 98.9 many years ago and went on to become one of the orginal anchors at CNN and then to work at NBC and ABC. He currently is the CEO Of Media Stars International which specalizes in careers in Television and Radio Broadcasting. He was the guest of Rotarian John Salter and is pictured here with John and Immediate Past President Amy Popielski and new Club President Betty Kruger. The club extends thanks to Micah for stopping by.v