Mild temperatures greet Almost Naked Runners

Photo by Becky Polaski – Participants in the 2019 Almost Naked Run & Clarion River Polar Bear Dunk pose for a group photo on the steps of the Elk County Courthouse in downtown Ridgway on Tuesday afternoon. The annual New Year’s Day tradition attracted more than 30 participants and a number of spectators this year.Photo by Becky Polaski – Tuesday afternoon’s 2019 Almost Naked Run & Clarion River Polar Bear Dunk featured both two-legged and four-legged participants.Photo by Becky Polaski – The first participant to return to Country Squirrel Outfitters during Tuesday afternoon’s Almost Naked Run and Clarion River Polar Bear Dunk is shown in the middle of a flip as he dives into the river.
By: 
Becky Polaski
Staff Writer
Tuesday, January 1, 2019
RIDGWAY, PA

The scene in downtown Ridgway to start 2019 was drastically different from a year prior.
In 2018, participants in the Almost Naked Run and Clarion River Polar Bear Dunk were greeted with plenty of snow and ice, along with temperatures in the low teens and a wind chill below zero.
The 2019 event was the exact opposite. With no snow to be found and temperatures in the 30s, it made for relatively perfect weather for what has, for many, become an annual New Years Day tradition.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.

Category:

Local Social Media Posts