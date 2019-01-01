Mild temperatures greet Almost Naked Runners

The scene in downtown Ridgway to start 2019 was drastically different from a year prior.

In 2018, participants in the Almost Naked Run and Clarion River Polar Bear Dunk were greeted with plenty of snow and ice, along with temperatures in the low teens and a wind chill below zero.

The 2019 event was the exact opposite. With no snow to be found and temperatures in the 30s, it made for relatively perfect weather for what has, for many, become an annual New Years Day tradition.

