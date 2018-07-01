Minor all-stars force winner-take-all matchup with Punxsy

Undeterred by an extra innings loss to Punxsy last Thursday, the St. Marys Minor League all-star softball team still has their sights set on the District 10 title and got one step closer to accomplishing that goal by avenging that loss with a 12-2 five-inning victory over Punxsy on Sunday afternoon in the District 10 title game in Punxsutawney. The loss by Punxsy forces an “if necessary” game to decide this year’s champion, and it will be played on Tuesday evening at Benzinger Park at 6 p.m.