Minor all-stars welcomed home as city’s newest state champs

The sound of sirens filled the air in St. Marys on Wednesday evening for the second time in as many weeks as the community welcomed home its newest state champions.

The St. Marys Minor League all-star softball team defeated Northwest by a score of 11-1 in four innings in Wellsboro earlier that afternoon in a winner-take-all matchup to decide the Minor League state title.

Following a parade through town at 7 p.m. led by area emergency responders, the team gathered at Benzinger Park with family, friends and supporters to celebrate their accomplishment.