Minor baseball stars down Brookville 14-6 Sunday

The St. Marys Little League Baseball Minor League all-stars advanced to the finals of the District 10 Tournament by defeating Brookville by a 14-6 score in the finals of the loser's bracket Sunday afternoon at Memorial Park.

St. Marys will now travel to DuBois on Tuesday for the finals. DuBois won the winner's bracket by beating St. Marys 12-5 on Friday. The locals will have to beat DuBois twice in order to win the District 10 crown.