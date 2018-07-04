Minor League, major accomplishment

The St. Marys Minor League all-star softball team rallied for an 8-4 nine-inning victory over Punxsutawney to claim the District 10 title on Tuesday evening at Benzinger Park. Members of the team are shown celebrating the accomplishment by taking a lap around the field with the District 10 banner. This year’s team is made up of Molly Hanslovan, Gina Geci, Avery Eckels, Kaylen Eozzo, Calleigh Buzard, Bailey Thorwart, Alison Mertz, Alexa Uhl, Ava Villella, Sophie Surra and Maddie Lanzel. The manager is Matt Eckels and the coaches are Dominic Surra and Bill Thorwart.