Minor softball all-stars end season as East Region champions

For the third time this summer, the sound of sirens filled the air in St. Marys as a championship-winning Little League Softball all-star team was welcomed home. However, this time it was for something even more noteworthy than a state championship. For the first time in St. Marys Little League Softball history, a team had won an East Regional.

The St. Marys Minor League all-star softball team became the first to win a Minor League state title just over a week ago, and on Saturday they became the program’s first East Regional champions with a 7-2 win over New Jersey in the 2019 8-10 East Region Girls Softball Championships being played in Jenkins Township.

St. Marys was one of 10 teams competing in the East Regional. Along with the host team, states represented were Vermont, New York, Rhode Island, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Delaware.