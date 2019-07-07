Minor softball all-stars win District 10 title

Photo by Becky Polaski

Members of the St. Marys Minor League all-star softball team are shown taking a lap around the field at Benzinger Park with the District 10 banner after defeating Punxsutawney 6-3 in the championship game on Sunday afternoon. Members of the team are Bailey Thorwart, Molly Hanslovan, Avery Eckels, Calleigh Buzard, Kaylen Eozzo, Sidney Reider, Maddie Lanzel, Giuliana Muccio, Alexa Uhl, Sophia Surra, Zoe Romanic, and Alison Mertz.