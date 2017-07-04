Minor softball stars rally to win District 10 championship

Photo by Jim Mulcahy The St. Marys Little League Softball Minor League all-stars captured the District 10 championship on Monday evening at Benzinger Park. Members of the St. Marys squad are Molly Hanslovan, Lucy Klawuhn, Gianna Surra, Rylee Nicklas, Avery Eckels, Alexa Chamberlin, Jordan Lasko, Sophie Surra, Mya Pistner and Andrea Baron. Dom Surra is the manager with coaches Shannon Eckels and Missy Nicklas.
Tuesday, July 4, 2017
