Minors rout DuBois to set up rematch with Punxsy for D10 title

The St. Marys Minor League all-star softball team scored in all but the first inning on Friday evening in the final of the consolation bracket of the District 10 Tournament to rout DuBois 14-0 in five innings and force a rematch with Punxsutawney to decide this year’s District 10 champion. The D10 title game will be played on Sunday at 4 p.m. in Punxsutawney. If a second game is necessary, it will be played on Tuesday.