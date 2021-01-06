A moment in America, unimaginable but perhaps inevitable
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
ST. MARYS, PA
(AP) breaking and entering the likes of which the republic has never seen.
The U.S. Capitol was overrun by violent supporters of Donald Trump, who exhorted them to march on the domed building as lawmakers inside carried out their constitutional duty by certifying his electoral defeat. The proceedings were quickly abandoned as the selfie-snapping mob smashed windows, marched through hallways and rummaged through lawmakers’ desks.
