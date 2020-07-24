Monday marked National Pennsylvania Day recognizing the second start to join the union.

Today Pennsylvania is known as the Keystone State, the meaning of which stems from the state holding a key position in the economic, social and political development of the U.S.

At one time Philadelphia, which was was geographically centered among the 13 original colonies, acted as the temporary capital of the United States where the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were signed.

Additionally the keystone shape is a central, wedge-shaped stone which holds all other stones of a structure in place to form an arch. The shape is well known to bridge builders who were said to believe leaving the vital keystone out of their structure would be detrimental and lead to a possible collapse.

The meaning of Pennsylvania, as “Penn’s Woods” or “Penn’s land”, dates bake to its founding by Quaker William Penn on March 4, 1681. Originally Penn suggested naming his land, “Sylvania” meaning woodlands.

Even before William Penn claimed stake to Pennsylvania, Meadowcroft Rockshelter in Washington County is home to the oldest site of human habitation in North America. Philadelphia’s Eastern State Penitentiary interestingly had running water and central heat installed inside of the facility before the White House.

For over 50 years a mine fire has been burning under the streets of Centralia. In 1992, all of the buildings were condemned and the zip code was eliminated.

In addition Pennsylvania is spelled wrong on the Liberty Bell. The inscription reads “Pensylvania," which was a common spelling of the name at that time.

A wide array of food products have originated in Pennsylvania, many of which are still being produced in the state. Visitors and residents alike can easily eat their way across the state by stopping by and sampling all of the tasty creations.