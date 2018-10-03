Moonshine culture detailed in Schlimm’s new book

St. Marys award-winning author John Schlimm connects with America’s original rebel spirit in his new book, “Moonshine.”

The recently released book, “Moonshine: A Celebration of America’s Original Rebel Spirit,” combines the 250-year history of moonshine along with a plethora of cocktail recipes, mixed with weird facts, popular places and pop culture, all tied to moonshine.

Tomorrow, the public is invited to attend the Pennsylvania Wilds launch of the book taking place at Straub Brewery’s Eternal Tap in St. Marys from 6-8 p.m. In addition to a book signing, the event will include complimentary beer and moonshine samples provided by the brewery and Chicken Hill Distillery of Kersey.

Schlimm has wanted to work on a moonshine book for a while as it was always an idea in the back of his head. When his agent approached him about a new project two years ago, Schlimm knew this was the perfect opportunity to pursue this idea.

“This project was an absolute joy from the very start,” Schlimm said, adding he fell in love with the story of the moonshiners since he began researching its history.

