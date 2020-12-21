More than 2,300 veterans honored locally for Wreaths Across America Day

Volunteers worked to clear snow from veterans headstones at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery on Saturday afternoon as part of National Wreaths Across American Day.

On Friday afternoon 2,300 wreaths were delivered to St. Marys as part of the program whose mission is to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom. This year a total of 1.7 million wreaths were placed on veterans headstones across the U.S.

Dolly Wehler, Wreaths Across America local organizer, said 2,200 wreaths were placed at each veterans grave in the St. Mary’s Catholic and Protestant cemeteries.The remaining wreaths were delivered to the Welcome Center in downtown Ridgway and to St. Boniface Parish in Kersey to allow for pick-up for anyone who purchased wreaths residing in those towns.

Wehler expressed her concern when the delivery of the wreaths was delayed on Friday due to the effects of the recent snow storm. The wreaths eventually arrived in St. Marys around 3:30 p.m.

A brief ceremony marking National Wreaths Across America Day took place at noon at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery Veterans Monument. It was one of 2,257 participating locations throughout the nation.