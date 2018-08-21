More winners from this year’s Wing Fling

Photo by Amy Cherry – Dino’s Place won first place in the People’s Choice category at the 17th annual St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Wing Fling. Photo by Amy Cherry – The CMF took home second place in the Wildcard category at the 2018 Wing Fling.Photo by Amy Cherry – Casali’s Grille was a two-time winner at this year’s annual St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Wing Fling. They captured second place in the People’s Choice and Judges Choice categories.Photo by Amy Cherry – Dave Stauffer was named the best dressed during the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Wing Fling. Dave, shown with Kim Saline, were both sporting their patriotic spirit during the Party in the USA themed event on Friday evening in downtown St. Marys.
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
