Mosier is Troop 94's newest Eagle Scout

St. Marys Area High School freshman Zachary (Zach) Mosier attained the rank of Eagle Scout in an award ceremony at the Fox Township Fire Department Banquet Hall on Sunday. Over 80 people gathered in the afternoon to celebrate Zach and his many accomplishments, including 39 merit badges, the Arrow of Light and Star ranks, and numerous other awards and recognition. Zach entered the Boy Scouts over 9 years ago and has worked continuously throughout that time to achieve this award of the highest rank in scouting. Zach follows his older brother Jacob and father, Andy, in being awarded the rank of Eagle Scout.

