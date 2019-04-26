Mother pens book in daughter’s memory

Inspired by the true event of the passing of the author’s 14-month old daughter, a new children’s book “God’s Right There” answers one of the most common questions asked in times of tragedy and pain, “Where is God in all of this?”

Emily Kronenwetter of St. Marys related her family’s loss to the storyline of the book, particularly as her family realized God’s presence in every moment of their lives, from their everyday routine, to their time of significant loss.

“I just want it (the book) to help other families and for them to remember to hold on to your faith,” Kronenwetter said.

After being married a little over a year, Emily and Shawn Kronenwetter became parents for the first time to a baby girl, Kinsley.

“We prayed so hard for God to give us a baby and He did. We loved her so much!” Emily said.

Since Kinsley’s death, Kronenwetter said she envisioned future conversations with her children involving such questions from them as to “where was God during that?” or “what is Heaven like?”.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.