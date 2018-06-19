Motorists: Be on the lookout for snakes

BENEZETTE – It’s not uncommon for wildlife to be spotted crossing roadways in Elk County, but during the hot summer months, motorists are reminded to be on the lookout for snakes and other slower moving critters as they sun themselves on pavement or make their way from one side of the road to the other.

Snakes – especially rattlesnakes – are a fairly common sight in the area of the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette each summer. It’s not unusual for several to be spotted on the grounds throughout the summer and staff members regularly monitor the walking trails to try to ensure they are snake-free.

“Snakes are pretty prevalent in the area, so we’re used to seeing them,” said Carla Wehler, operations manager of the Elk Country Visitor Center. “We’ve not had an instance where a snake was aggressive. Our staff does, however, if we see them, move them out of the way so that they don’t have a chance to be more likely to interact with humans.”