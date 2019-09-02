Move to provide new beginning for Beimel Baseball

It’s not the end of the game, but rather the start of a new inning for Beimel Softball and Baseball, according to owner and operator Mike Beimel.

The business, which has been located at 315 Brusselles Street for nearly a decade, is in the process of finding a new home. While it had to leave that site by the end of August, Beimel is hopeful that the business will find a new location and be up and running again by sometime in October.