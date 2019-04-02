Move provides new horizon for local business

Relocating from Depot Street to Brusselles Street has proved to be a positive move so far for New Horizons Healthy Foods, though owner Leroy Kopp admits that he did not have much choice in the matter, at least in terms of leaving his former location.

“The city was buying the building and tearing it down,” Kopp said. “I didn’t really want to rent anymore because I didn’t want the same thing to happen, and this happened to be for sale, so I just took advantage of that. That way I would have one area where I could put New Horizons and Fitness Fun.”

Kopp purchased the building located next to Sheetz that was formerly occupied by Murone’s. He closed on it in mid-February and was open at the new site by the end of that month.

The new location has been working out well so far, and also allowed Kopp to remain in the downtown area.

“It’s a hard enough business as it is selling healthy food in a beer, wings and steak town, so good location is vital,” Kopp said. “For some reason, so far this is a much better spot than on Depot Street.”

