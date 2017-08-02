Moving of gate to quell dumpster issues

The Fox Township Supervisors agreed to move the access gate to township dumpster area to prohibit entrance after hours In an effort to stop the inappropriate disposing of trash.

During their regular monthly meeting Wednesday the supervisors stated the current gate will be re-located to block both the entrance and exit road to the dumpster.

Previously residents could access the road with the gate only blocking off the dumpster area. However since there have been issues with people leaving their trash outside the dumpster after hours, the entire area will be gated off with access only during regular operating hours.