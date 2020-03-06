Mowing bid awarded among Fox Twp. meeting items

FOX TWP. - The Fox Township Supervisors made quick work of their agenda as part of their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday evening.

After reviewing bids for mowing for the township park facilities, the Supervisors unanimously awarded the bid to Hulings Outdoor Services of St. Marys as they were the lowest bidder on the project.

Hulings bid was $685 including $385 for the Community Park, $60 for the multipurpose field, $120 for the Main Street Park, and $120 for the Toby baseball fields.