Mt. Zion Cemetery Association acquires 25 acres

The Mt. Zion Cemetery Association recently purchased 25 acres bordering the cemetery from Western Allegheny Property Holdings, LLC. This newly-acquired acreage will guarantee future expansion and projects for the cemetery. The Mt. Zion Cemetery Association would like to thank John McElhatlon for his support. In addition, the Mt Zion Historical Park acquired land from the Mt. Zion Cemetery Association which will be used for future projects. Pictured left to right in the above photo are board members, Larry Kunes, Craig Lewis, Wilbur Lewis, Shirley Lewis, Aaron Kunes, Terry Kunes, Steve Kunes, and Joe Daghir. Missing from photo are Michael Kunes and Jack Mowery.