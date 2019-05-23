Mt. Zion Historical Park to host 14th annual dedication on May 25 

WEEDVILLE –– On Saturday, May 25 at 1 p.m., the Mt. Zion Historical Society will hold their annual Memorial Day Dedication at the Mt. Zion Historical Park on Mt. Zion Rd. in Weedville.

This year will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Normandy with a soldier silhouette kneeling before the white cross overlooking the Park.

Since the Veteran Walkway is now completed, with all the pedestals filled in 2018, the Mt. Zion board members commissioned the soldier silhouette from Mel Dinsmore of St. Marys. After completing the silhouette, he then proceeded to donate it to the park, which was so very greatly appreciated.

The Citizen Walkway will focus on the early Native American presence in our area by dedicating a plaque to Iroquois Chief Cornplanter.

This plaque stands to remind us of the Native Americans who were the first caretakers of our land.

The keynote speaker will be Mr. David George-Shongo, director of the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum in Salamanca, New York, who will represent the Seneca Nation.

The Mt. Zion Historical Society warmly invites everyone to join them for this annual Memorial Day weekend event honoring our military veterans and our country.