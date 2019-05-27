Mt. Zion Historical Society holds annual Memorial Day dedication
Monday, May 27, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
WEEDVILLE – The weather was warm and sunny on Saturday afternoon for the Mt. Zion Historical Society’s annual Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony, drawing a good size crowd to Mt. Zion Historical Park.
This year’s ceremony featured the dedication of several new pavers in the veterans walkway, a soldier silhouette, and a new plaque on the citizen walkway recognizing Chief Cornplanter.
