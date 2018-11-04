Mud Beard Brand products hold ribbon cutting ceremony

The Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Mud Beard Brand beard products on Saturday, Nov. 3.

Mud Beard Brand is the brainchild of Caraline Elias and Jason Armagost, who also owns Appalachian Power Sports. It all came about in an effort to keep Armagost's beard under control.

“We sort of accidentally developed this great product,” said Elias, explaining the idea origin. "Trying to use all natural, organic ingredients is important to us and our customers."

Mud Beard Brand products are available on the Appalachian Power Sports website at appalachianpowerequipment.com.